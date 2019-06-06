Michigan State says Sparty costume is too hot for parades

The Michigan State Spartans mascot "Sparty" poses during the college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 27-23. (Photo by Christian…

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University says the school's Sparty mascot will no longer participate in most parades due to concerns about heat stroke or other health issues for those wearing the costume.

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant says in an email the MSU Alumni Office made the decision "due to health concerns for Sparty and his team."

The Lansing State Journal says Sparty still is expected to participate in MSU's annual Homecoming Parade in East Lansing unless the weather conditions pose health risks.

