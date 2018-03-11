No. 3 seed Michigan State to open NCAA Tournament vs. No. 14 seed Bucknell in Detroit

Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans walks on the court prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Breslin Center on February 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Michigan State Spartans earned a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 14 seed Bucknell in the first round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Michigan State finished the season 29-4, winning the Big Ten regular season title before falling in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

This team might sound familiar to fans of March Madness, as Bucknell has become a regular in the field of 68. The Bison took home another Patriot League title this year, going 16-2 in conference games and breezing through the conference tournament.

Bucknell is dangerous because it's led by a trio of seniors who average a combined 50.6 points per game. Zach Thomas is a tough matchup on offense because he's 6-foot-7 but shoots 37 percent from long range and 77 percent from the free-throw line.

Nana Foulland is a 6-foot-9 center who averages 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Stephen Brown averages 14.9 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor.

Bucknell lost road games to Arkansas, North Carolina and Maryland in November. Its best win came over Vermont in December.

