Michigan State University basketball star Miles Bridges declares for 2018 NBA Draft

Miles Bridges scored a combined 36 points in the two losses to Michigan. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Michigan State star Miles Bridges is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility and entering the NBA draft.

The school announced Bridges’ departure Wednesday. It came as no surprise after a fine season in which he was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

Bridges weighed the idea of going pro last year as well, but he decided to stay in school, turning this season’s team into a national title contender. Michigan State won the Big Ten but lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Syracuse.

There’s been no announcement yet on the future of Spartans freshman Jaren Jackson, who could go even higher than Bridges in the draft if he decides to enter.

Bridges, a Flint native, is a projected first-round pick in the NBA Draft. He posted a thank you to fans:

