Michigan State vs. Texas Tech in Final Four: Follow live updates

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the East Regional final during the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

MINNEAPOLIS - Michigan State will compete for a spot in the national championship game Saturday night in a Final Four match up against Texas Tech.

What to know for Michigan State vs. Texas Tech:

Time: 8:49 p.m.

TV: CBS

Line: MSU -3.5

In the Elite 8, Michigan State upset Zion Williamson and No. 1 overall seed Duke 68-67 in the East Region final.

The victory sends the No. 2 seed Spartans coach Tom Izzo to his eighth Final Four. Michigan State’s most recent trip was in 2015, when it lost to Duke in the national semifinals.

Follow live Final Four game and score updates below:

