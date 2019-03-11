Miguel Cabrera fakes throw back to pitcher, tricks Twins base runner, tags him out

Miguel Cabrera tricked Ehire Adrianza at first base during a spring training game. (Twitter: @Tigers)

DETROIT - Miguel Cabrera is at it again.

The Detroit Tigers' first baseman provided another hilarious moment Monday, tricking a Minnesota Twins base runner for an out during a spring training game.

Cabrera got a pickoff throw from starting pitcher Tyson Ross in the third inning, but runner Ehire Adrianza dove back to the bag, getting back easily.

Cabrera then faked a nonchalant toss back to Ross and put the ball back in his glove. Adrianza got up, dusted off the base and took both feet off the bag. Cabrera saw it and quickly tagged him for the second out of the inning.

The Twins announcers couldn't believe it, either.

This couldn't have been a great feeling for Twins first base coach Toby Gardenhire, the son of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire. He was coaching first base when Cabrera caught Adrianza off guard.

It's spring training for everybody, but they should know you can never take your eyes off Cabrera.

You can watch the full video below.

