MLB playoff picture: Breakdown of 4 races left to watch as postseason approaches

The Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. (Getty Images)

DETROIT - The MLB playoff picture is coming into focus as most of the division races are over and only one more team has to be eliminated.

The Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will be the division winners in the American League. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have already clinched division titles in the National League.

The St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers will be the other three playoff teams in the NL.

That means eight of the 10 postseason seats have basically been filled, but there are still a few great races to keep an eye on.

AL wildcard race

Teams: Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians

Situation: Two get wild-card spots, one misses playoffs

By far the best race left in the season is the AL wildcard race, which features three teams battling for two spots.

The Oakland Athletics currently hold the top spot, but they're only a half-game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who hold the second spot. The Cleveland Indians are a half-game behind the Rays.

Tampa Bay has played an extra game, so its final off-day Thursday will either result in ties or one-game leads and deficits. This is the only race left that will eliminate a team from the postseason.

Oakland had a somewhat comfortable 2.5-game lead over the Rays two games ago, but back-to-back losses to the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels have made the situation much more precarious.

The Oakland Athletics celebrate after the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The A's won't play another game at home this season, with one more road game against the Angels before a four-game series on the road against the Seattle Mariners coming up.

Tampa Bay has a similar opponent to end the season, as it goes to Toronto for three games with the Blue Jays. Seattle and Toronto are the fifth- and fourth-worst teams in the AL, respectively.

First, the Rays have one last home game Wednesday against the first-place Yankees. It's a critical game for a team that won't play Thursday.

Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 13, 2019 in Anaheim, California.…

Cleveland has by far the most difficult remaining schedule, though its next two games at the Chicago White Sox -- the sixth-worst team in the AL -- shouldn't be overly daunting.

The Indians end the year with an inter-league road trip to Washington, where they'll play three games against the Nationals. Patrick Corbin and Max Scherzer are scheduled to start the final two games for the Nats, so the final weekend will be a challenge.

Oscar Mercado #35 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Progressive Field on September 21, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The…

Every game is critical in this race, as all three teams are separated by only a game. There's a chance all three could have identical records heading into the final three games of the season.

World Series, ALCS home-field advantage

Teams: Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers

Situation: Astros/Yankees battle for home field in possible ALCS matchup; Dodgers battle for home field in possible World Series matchup

The Astros, Yankees and Dodgers have had their divisions locked up for months, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to play for in the final five or six games.

If Houston and New York meet in the American League Championship Series, the team with the better regular-season record will have home-field advantage. As it stands, the Astros lead the Yankees by 1.5 games.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, Michael Brantley ,Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and George Springer celebrate winning the American League West Division after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 22, 2019 in…

It might be hard for the Yankees to make up enough ground on the Astros. Houston plays a road game against the Mariners and four road games against the Angels. The Yankees have one more road game against the desperate Rays and three road games against the Rangers.

Houston also won the head-to-head series against New York, taking four out of seven games. That means the Astros would get home-field advantage if the two teams finish in a tie.

So even if the Yankees win their final four games and finish 106-56, the Astros would have to go 2-3 in five games against losing teams to surrender the top seed in the AL.

The Dodgers are a full two games behind the Astros, but only a half-game behind the Yankees, which is significant if the World Series is a matchup between two of these three teams.

Chris Taylor #3, Cody Bellinger #35 and Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the final out against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 7-4. (Photo by John…

Los Angeles has five road games left against losing teams -- two in San Diego and two in San Francisco. The Dodgers can make up that half-game deficit to the Yankees with a win Thursday.

If the two teams finished tied, however, the Yankees would have the edge after winning two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles last month.

Since the Dodgers and Astros didn't meet this season, the team with the better record in its own division would win the tiebreaker. Houston is six games better than Los Angeles against its own division with five games left for each team, so the Astros have locked up that tiebreaker.

That means even if Los Angeles wins out, the Astros would have to go 2-3 so surrender home-field advantage in a potential World Series matchup.

Tyler Wade #14 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the New York Yankees clinched the American League Division title with the 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Bronx borough…

In other words, if the Astros win at least three of their final five games, they're guaranteed to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The race between the Yankees and Dodgers should be much more interesting.

NOTE: The Twins and Braves are separated by only 1.5 games, which could come into play should both make the World Series.

NL Central Division

Teams: St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers

Situation: One wins division, one gets wild-card spot

The only division race left in baseball resides in the NL Central, where the Cardinals hold a 2.5-game lead over the Brewers.

This has been a back-and-forth battle all season, with the Cardinals winning 10 of 19 head-to-head meetings and both teams red hot in their last 10 games.

In fact, the Cardinals have only lost four of their last 13 games, and two of those losses came at the hands of the Brewers.

Jack Flaherty #22 of the St Louis Cardinals delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Milwaukee has gotten back into the playoff picture by winning 16 of its last 18 games.

The Brewers have a chance to make up that half-game Thursday, but the Cardinals still have a significant edge with only four games remaining.

If Milwaukee goes 5-0 in its final five games -- two at Cincinnati and three at Colorado -- the Cardinals would need to lose two of their final four games -- one at Arizona and three at home against the Chicago Cubs.

If the teams finish tied, the Cardinals would host a tiebreaker game Monday, with the winner playing the Braves in the NLDS and the loser playing the Nationals in the wild-card game.

NL wild-card home-field advantage

Teams: Washington Nationals, Milwaukee Brewers, (St. Louis Cardinals)

Situation: Better record hosts wild-card game

Unless the Cardinals surrender their lead in the NL Central, this race is strictly between the Nationals and the Brewers.

As long as the Cardinals win the NL Central, the Nationals and Brewers will play in the NL wild-card game to determine who plays the Dodgers in the NLCS. The only question is where the game will be played.

Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Miller Park on September 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Washington currently holds a one-game lead over Milwaukee with five games remaining for both teams. The Brewers won the season series, however, so a tie would bring the wild-card game to Miller Park.

The Nationals have a much more difficult schedule, with two games against the Philadelphia Phillies and three against a desperate Indians team.

The Brewers play five games against losing teams, as mentioned above.

Washington currently has a lead in the race, but there's no margin for error.

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with Anthony Rendon #6 after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on September 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

