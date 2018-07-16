MLB standings: Tigers are way out -- here are the full standings

Here are the MLB standings as of July 16, 2018.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|68
|30
|.694
|-
|-
|9-1
|W-2
|34-13
|34-17
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|4?
|-
|6-4
|L-1
|33-13
|29-20
|Tampa Bay
|49
|47
|.510
|18
|8?
|6-4
|L-1
|26-17
|23-30
|Toronto
|43
|52
|.453
|23?
|14
|3-7
|L-2
|24-25
|19-27
|Baltimore
|28
|69
|.289
|39?
|30
|4-6
|W-2
|16-33
|12-36
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|52
|43
|.547
|-
|-
|4-6
|W-1
|31-19
|21-24
|Minnesota
|44
|50
|.468
|7?
|12?
|8-2
|W-1
|29-22
|15-28
|Detroit
|41
|57
|.418
|12?
|17?
|3-7
|W-1
|25-23
|16-34
|Chicago
|33
|62
|.347
|19
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|19-29
|14-33
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|25
|30
|2-8
|L-1
|11-35
|16-33
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|-
|-
|6-4
|L-1
|32-21
|32-14
|Seattle
|58
|39
|.598
|5
|-
|3-7
|L-4
|31-17
|27-22
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|8
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|24-21
|31-21
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|14
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|24-23
|25-25
|Texas
|41
|56
|.423
|22
|17
|3-7
|L-2
|19-28
|22-28
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|53
|42
|.558
|-
|-
|5-5
|L-2
|30-16
|23-26
|Atlanta
|52
|42
|.553
|?
|-
|3-7
|W-1
|25-20
|27-22
|Washington
|48
|48
|.500
|5?
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|22-24
|26-24
|Miami
|41
|57
|.418
|13?
|13
|5-5
|W-2
|23-28
|18-29
|New York
|39
|55
|.415
|13?
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|19-32
|20-23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|55
|38
|.591
|-
|-
|7-3
|W-3
|28-15
|27-23
|Milwaukee
|55
|43
|.561
|2?
|-
|2-8
|L-6
|30-18
|25-25
|St. Louis
|48
|46
|.511
|7?
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|24-24
|24-22
|Pittsburgh
|48
|49
|.495
|9
|5?
|8-2
|W-6
|29-24
|19-25
|Cincinnati
|43
|53
|.448
|13?
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|21-26
|22-27
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|53
|43
|.552
|-
|-
|6-4
|W-1
|28-24
|25-19
|Arizona
|53
|44
|.546
|?
|?
|5-5
|L-1
|26-23
|27-21
|Colorado
|51
|45
|.531
|2
|2
|8-2
|W-5
|23-23
|28-22
|San Francisco
|50
|48
|.510
|4
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|31-19
|19-29
|San Diego
|40
|59
|.404
|14?
|14?
|2-8
|L-5
|20-31
|20-28
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Texas 5
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Sunday's Games
Miami 10, Philadelphia 5
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.