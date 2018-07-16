Sports

MLB standings: Tigers are way out -- here are the full standings

By The Associated Press
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros slides into second base with a double in the first inning as Jim Adduci #37 of the Detroit Tigers awaits the throw at Minute Maid Park on July 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Here are the MLB standings as of July 16, 2018. 

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
  W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 68 30 .694 - - 9-1 W-2 34-13 34-17
New York 62 33 .653 4? - 6-4 L-1 33-13 29-20
Tampa Bay 49 47 .510 18 8? 6-4 L-1 26-17 23-30
Toronto 43 52 .453 23? 14 3-7 L-2 24-25 19-27
Baltimore 28 69 .289 39? 30 4-6 W-2 16-33 12-36
Central Division
  W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 52 43 .547 - - 4-6 W-1 31-19 21-24
Minnesota 44 50 .468 7? 12? 8-2 W-1 29-22 15-28
Detroit 41 57 .418 12? 17? 3-7 W-1 25-23 16-34
Chicago 33 62 .347 19 24 3-7 W-1 19-29 14-33
Kansas City 27 68 .284 25 30 2-8 L-1 11-35 16-33
West Division
  W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 35 .646 - - 6-4 L-1 32-21 32-14
Seattle 58 39 .598 5 - 3-7 L-4 31-17 27-22
Oakland 55 42 .567 8 3 7-3 W-2 24-21 31-21
Los Angeles 49 48 .505 14 9 5-5 L-1 24-23 25-25
Texas 41 56 .423 22 17 3-7 L-2 19-28 22-28

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
  W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 53 42 .558 - - 5-5 L-2 30-16 23-26
Atlanta 52 42 .553 ? - 3-7 W-1 25-20 27-22
Washington 48 48 .500 5? 5 5-5 W-1 22-24 26-24
Miami 41 57 .418 13? 13 5-5 W-2 23-28 18-29
New York 39 55 .415 13? 13 4-6 L-1 19-32 20-23
Central Division
  W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 55 38 .591 - - 7-3 W-3 28-15 27-23
Milwaukee 55 43 .561 2? - 2-8 L-6 30-18 25-25
St. Louis 48 46 .511 7? 4 5-5 W-1 24-24 24-22
Pittsburgh 48 49 .495 9 5? 8-2 W-6 29-24 19-25
Cincinnati 43 53 .448 13? 10 6-4 L-1 21-26 22-27
West Division
  W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 53 43 .552 - - 6-4 W-1 28-24 25-19
Arizona 53 44 .546 ? ? 5-5 L-1 26-23 27-21
Colorado 51 45 .531 2 2 8-2 W-5 23-23 28-22
San Francisco 50 48 .510 4 4 5-5 L-2 31-19 19-29
San Diego 40 59 .404 14? 14? 2-8 L-5 20-31 20-28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 5

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games

Miami 10, Philadelphia 5

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

 

