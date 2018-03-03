Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 11 players, fill 40-man roster

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday that 11 players have agreed to terms on contracts for the upcoming 2018 season.

The 11 players fill the remaining spots in the club’s 40-man roster.

The following players agreed to terms: right-handed pitchers Johnny Barbato, Buck Farmer, Artie Lewicki and Drew VerHagen, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris, catchers Grayson Greiner and John Hicks, infielders Sergio Alcántara and Jeimer Candelario and outfielders Mikie Mahtook and Victor Reyes.

The Tigers are 6-2 in the Grapefruit League during spring training.

The regular season-opener for the Tigers is March 29, when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

