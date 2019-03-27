Detroit Tigers announce 2019 opening day roster

Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

DETROIT - On Wednesday the Detroit Tigers announced their 25-man roster for 2019 Opening Day.

The Tigers Opening Day roster consists of 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.

The Tigers 25-man Opening Day roster is as follows:

The pitchers include Victor Alcántara, Matthew Boyd, Buck Farmer, Reed Garrett, Shane Greene, Blaine Hardy, Joe Jiménez, Matt Moore, Daniel Norris, Tyson Ross, Daniel Stumpf, Spencer Turnbull and Jordan Zimmermann.

Catchers include Grayson Greiner and John Hicks. Infielders include Gordon Beckham, Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Niko Goodrum, Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer.

Outfielders include Nicholas Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook, Dustin Peterson and Christin Stewart.

Detroit opens the 2019 season on Thursday afternoon at 3:37 p.m. in Toronto.

The Tigers open the home portion of their schedule on Thursday, April 4 vs. Kansas City at 1:10 p.m.

Tickets for the opening homestand and 2019 games at Comerica Park are on sale.

For single-game ticket information, call 866-66-TIGER, and for season, group, picnic and suite ticket options call 313-471-BALL (2255). For complete ticket information, visit tigers.com/tickets.

