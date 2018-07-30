Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera hosting 10th annual "Keeping Kids in the Game" fundraiser

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers superstar Miguel Cabrera may be done playing baseball for the season due to rupturing his biceps earlier this year, that doesn't mean he is done working entirely.

The two-time American League MVP and Triple Crown-winner is hosting the 10th annual "Keeping Kids in the Game" event Monday at Comerica Park.

Attendees who purchased tickets to this sold out event get access to the ballpark and field, tours of the clubhouse, a dugout photo station and a private fireworks show. There will also be live entertainment, an auction, a strolling dinner, and more.

The Detroit Tigers Foundation is playing host to more than 200 patients and family members from the Children's Hospital of Michigan and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the ballpark. The patients and families will eat dinner at the FOX Sports Detroit Brushfire Grill and gain access to the playing field, dugouts and clubhouse. Face painters, temporary tattoo artists, Tigers mascot PAWS and members of the team will also be in attendance.

Money raised go toward supporting children's health and youth baseball programs facilitated by the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Illitch Charities, and the Miguel Cabrera Foundation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.