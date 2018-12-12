Ex-Tigers broadcaster Mario Impemba: 'Last three months have been challenging'

DETROIT - Former Detroit Tigers television broadcaster Mario Impemba opened up Wednesday for the first time since a reported altercation with partner Rod Allen that led to the end of their tenure.

Impemba joined Fox Sports Detroit as the Tigers' play-by-play announcer in 2002 and spent 16 years in the booth, mostly working with Allen.

On Sept. 4, after the Tigers' game against the White Sox in Chicago, the two reportedly got into a physical altercation. Sources told Local 4 that Allen assaulted Impemba from behind and choked him after an argument.

READ: 3 dream trade scenarios for Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos

It was announced in October that Impemba and Allen wouldn't return to the Tigers broadcast booth in 2019, ending their 16-year tenure.

Impemba hadn't tweeted since Sept. 3, the day before the reported altercation. But he released a statement to "all Tigers fans" at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's his full post:

"The last three months have been challenging for both myself and my family. I would like to thank the countless Tigers fans who have reached out to me to offer support. I would also like to thank my broadcasting colleagues who have provided both support and encouragement.

"It was always my intention to return to the Tigers booth in 2019, but that decision was out of my hands.

"As a native Detroiter, I grew up in this city and chose to raise my family here. I will always view Detroit as my home.

"I have spent 32 years building my professional reputation in broadcasting and stand by that reputation today. I truly appreciate the opportunity I had to broadcast for my home town team the last 17 seasons.

"I look forward to what the new year may bring and to my next opportunity. Again, to those that have reached out, thank you for all of your support."

To all Tigers fans: pic.twitter.com/0OkfXzX5BM — Mario Impemba (@mario_impemba) December 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.