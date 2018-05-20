Paxton tosses complete game in 7-2 win over Tigers

SEATTLE - James Paxton threw a three-hitter in his second complete game in three starts, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Paxton (3-1) struck out eight and walked one in his second start since twirling a no-hitter two weeks ago against Toronto - the only other game in which he has gone the distance in six major league seasons. This was his fifth straight start with at least six innings pitched and three or fewer runs allowed. He retired the final 15 batters he faced.

Jean Segura hit his third home run of the season and drove in three, while Dee Gordon had two RBIs.

Segura's homer off in the first Detroit starter Mike Fiers (4-3) gave the Mariners a quick 1-0 lead. He also tripled in the second inning to drive in another run, and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth that capped a four-run inning that gave Seattle a 7-2 advantage.

Victor Martinez hit a solo homer off Paxton in the second inning to tie the game at 1. Ben Gamel led off Seattle's half of the second with a solo shot to right to give the Mariners the lead again.

Mike Zunino scored on Segura's triple to make it 3-1.

Greyson Greiner's sacrifice fly in the fifth drove in John Hicks to help the Tigers cut the deficit to 3-2.

A leadoff walk to Kyle Seager in the sixth ended Fiers' night. He allowed four runs and six hits over five innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Zunino singled to drive in Seager, and Dee Gordon doubled on a ball that deflected off pitcher Artie Lewicki's glove into right field to drive in two more to give Seattle a 6-2 advantage.

HOLY HANIGER!

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger tumbled over the right-field wall and into the first row of seats as he hauled in a pop-up from Jose Iglesias. Niko Goodrum advanced from second to third on the play as Haniger pulled himself up out of the stands, but Paxton struck out Dixon Machado to end the inning and leave the tying run stranded.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a long toss session Friday and is expected to throw in the bullpen Saturday. Iwakuma shut down his throwing program on April 29 after a simulated game outing in Arizona was stopped after just eight pitches. Iwakuma remains on the disabled list in the minor leagues as he attempts to return from shoulder surgery this offseason.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Francisco Liriano (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season to wrap up the series in Seattle. Liriano has failed to pitch out of the fifth inning in either of his last two starts, allowing a season-high five earned runs last time out against Cleveland.

Mariners: LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-0) will make his fourth start after moving into the rotation from the bullpen. He's allowed just one earned run in his three starts this season. He tossed six scoreless innings with just three hits allowed against Minnesota in his last start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.