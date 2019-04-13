Pineda goes 6 innings, Twins beat Tigers 4-3

C.J. Cron #24 of the Minnesota Twins is out at first base as John Hicks #55 of the Detroit Tigers fields the ball during the second inning of the game. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Michael Pineda labored through six innings, Eddie Rosario drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 Saturday.

Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco added RBI singles for Minnesota.

Christin Stewart homered for Detroit, which has lost three of four.

In his third start, and longest outing of the season, Pineda (2-0) allowed three earned runs and eight hits, striking out five on a 37-degree day. The big righty, who had Tommy John surgery in July 2017 and did not play in 2018, has 15 strikeouts in 15 innings this season.

Trevor Hildenberger and Taylor Rogers each pitched a scoreless inning, and Blake Parker gpt the last three outs for his third save.

The Tigers had the tying run at second base in the ninth, but JaCoby Jones and Josh Harrison struck out. The Tigers were 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Detroit starter Tyson Ross (1-2) allowed four earned runs and five hits in six innings.

Minnesota entered the game with 26 walks, the fewest in the majors, but drew seven against the Tigers, including the first three batters in the seventh. But after a couple strikeouts, Rosario flew out to the warning track in center.

A two-run single by Rosario highlighted a four-run third inning for a 4-2 Twins lead after Detroit scored twice in the top half of the frame thanks to some good fortune.

The first three Tigers singled to load the bases, the last being a likely double-play grounder that deflected off second-base umpire Chris Guccione and into short left field. Harrison followed with a sacrifice fly and Jeimer Candelario ended an 0-for-21 slump with a bloop RBI single.

Stewart hit is third homer of the year in the sixth. Detroit has an MLB-worst six home runs.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tigers: SS Jordy Mercer had two hits before leaving with a right quad spasm. ... INF/OF Niko Goodrum sat out due to illness. ... OF Nick Castellanos (sprained right big toe) probably won't play this weekend, according to manager Ron Gardenhire.

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano took batting practice for the first time. Out with a right heel laceration sustained during a Dominican winter league playoff celebration Jan. 26, he is scheduled to go to Fort Myers in the middle of next week for a simulated Spring Training; however, he isn't expected to play in a game for a couple weeks. ... RHP Matt Magill (shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled to go to Triple-A Rochester Sunday and LHP Gabriel Moya (shoulder tendinitis) is likely headed to Double-A Pensacola Tuesday or Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Jordan Zimmermann (0-1, 2.50) is scheduled to face Minnesota RHP Jose Berrios (1-1, 2.18) Sunday. Zimmermann allowed three home runs to Cleveland in 4 1-3 innings last Tuesday; Berrios, the Twins ace, struck out seven Phillies in six innings last Sunday.

