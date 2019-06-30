Tigers snap 8-game losing streak, beat Nationals 7-5

JaCoby Jones #21 of the Detroit Tigers is tagged out by Austin Voth #50 of the Washington Nationals at second based after a run down during the first inning of the game at Comerica Park on June 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon…

DETROIT - Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers rallied twice and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Tigers rebounded from a three-run deficit in the fourth inning and erased a two-run deficit in the seventh when Niko Goodrum singled to cap a three-run rally.

Joe Jimenez struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth, and Shane Greene worked the ninth and earned his 22nd save in 23 chances.

The Tigers won for just the third time in 24 games at Comerica Park.

Anthony Rendon included a homer among his three hits for the Nationals, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Defense kept the Tigers in the game early behind rookie starter Gregory Soto.

Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos made a catch while running at full speed in the first inning, and shortstop Niko Goodrum made a stop in the hole and first baseman Ronny Rodriguez did the splits to get the out in the second.

In the third inning, JaCoby Jones topped the other stellar plays by reaching high over the wall in left field to rob Victor Robles of a home run.

Harold Castro, Jeimer Candelario and Goodrum each had two hits for the Tigers. Eaton had two hits for Washington.

Washington right-hander Austin Voth outlasted Soto in a meeting of pitchers making their sixth career appearance in the majors.

But Voth could not get out of the fifth inning, allowing three runs and striking out three. Soto was pulled in the fourth after giving up three runs with one strikeout.

Tanner Rainey (1-3) took the loss after facing three batters in the seventh. He walked two and allowed a single.

Victor Alcantara (3-1) earned the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said Ryan Zimmerman, reinstated Friday from the injured list, and other everyday players have been instructed to not go all-out every single play.

"There's times where I tell them, a base hit is a base hit," Martinez said. "It's not only just 162 games, it's everything that goes with it. The traveling, the up and downs, the day games, the night games. There's a lot involved. When these guys got to get up every day and play every day, you got to figure out ways to be smart about what you do."

Zimmerman is recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Tigers: Jones returned to the lineup after sitting out a game because he fouled a ball off his foot on Thursday.

GARDY GONE

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected after Dozier's double. The ejection, which came after a close call on the previous pitch that would have ended the inning, if it were called a strike, was Gardenhire's seventh of the season.

HELPING OF HEAT

The Tigers announced the signing of former St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor-league deal on Saturday.

The hard-throwing right-hander pitched 12 games this season with Washington, posting a 22.74 ERA. He missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

The 29-year-old Rosenthal had 121 saves in six seasons with the Cardinals and will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

GLORY DAYS

The Tigers celebrated the 1984 World Series championship team on the 35th anniversary of the title in a pre-game celebration.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (7-5, 2.52 ERA) will pitch in Comerica Park for the first time since leaving the Tigers as a free agent after the 2014 season.

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (0-5, 5.95) will face his former team for the second time since leaving the Nationals after the 2015 season.

