Monday's Tigers-Red Sox game postponed due to weather; doubleheader scheduled Tuesday

DETROIT - Monday's Detroit Tigers game against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed due to weather, the teams announced.

A day-night doubleheader has been scheduled for Tuesday. The games will begin at 1:05 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Monday was supposed to be the first of a four-game series between the teams. This is the Tigers' only trip to Boston this season, so they're making up the game as soon as possible.

Matt Boyd and Chris Sale were scheduled to pitch Monday.

