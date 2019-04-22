Sports

Monday's Tigers-Red Sox game postponed due to weather; doubleheader scheduled Tuesday

Tigers, Red Sox to play at 1:05 p.m., 7:10 p.m. Tuesday

By Derick Hutchinson

Shane Greene and John Hicks celebrate a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 3, 2019, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Monday's Detroit Tigers game against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed due to weather, the teams announced.

A day-night doubleheader has been scheduled for Tuesday. The games will begin at 1:05 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

READCan Tigers stay float through upcoming 9-game road trip?

Monday was supposed to be the first of a four-game series between the teams. This is the Tigers' only trip to Boston this season, so they're making up the game as soon as possible.

Matt Boyd and Chris Sale were scheduled to pitch Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.