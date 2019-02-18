NBA All-Star Game 2019: Here are the best dunks, highlights, moments

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Team Giannis passes around Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors and Team LeBron in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part…

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game was filled with high flying dunks, amazing shots and match-ups between the league's best.

Team LeBron, down by 20 in the second half, finally got firing and went on to beat Team Giannis 178-164 in the All-Star Game on Sunday night. MVP Kevin Durant scored 31 points for Team LeBron, the one that James drafted and led to victory in the captain’s-choice format for a second consecutive season.

Klay Thompson scored 20 points, and James and Kawhi Leonard each had 19 for the winners.

Giannis Antetokounmpo — the first-time captain — led everybody with 38 points on 17 for 23 shooting for the club he drafted. Paul George and Khris Middleton each scored 20 points for Team Giannis, which got 17 apiece from Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook.

Here are some of the best moments:

Steph's INSANE Bounce Pass Alley-Oop To Giannis

Dirk Nowitzki Checks In And Makes Two CRAZY Threes

Paul George's One Hand 360 Dunk

Dwyane Wade Off The Glass Alley-Oop to LeBron James

Full NBA All Star Game highlights below:

