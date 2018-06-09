NBA Commissioner Adam Silver upset Trump won't invite Golden State Warriors to White House

U.S. President Barack Obama jokes with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during an event with the team in the East Room of the White House on February 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama welcomed the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors…

WASHINGTON - Before attending the G7 in Canada on Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters the winners of the NBA Finals would not receive an invitation to the White House.

In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his sorrow his the president's decision.

"Championship teams, not just in our sport but in other sports, aren't getting to celebrate in that way, something that has historically been apolitical in Washington, but I have to put it in the greater context of where we find our country," Silver said. "I would say, though, ultimately it saddens me because historically we've been able to use the NBA and all of sports to bring people together."

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night to claim their second consecutive NBA Finals victory after a four-game sweep.

Cleveland's LeBron James on Tuesday said neither the Cavalier nor the Warriors would attend a visit to the White House as the champions of the NBA.

"I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway," James said. "It won't be Cleveland or Golden State going."

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant agreed with James' comments.

Trump still expects the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions, the Washington Capitals, to visit the White House.

The 2018 Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, like the Warriors, were also not invited to the White House.

According to ESPN, the tradition of championship teams visiting the White House dates back to 1924, when Calvin Coolidge invited the World Series-winning Washington Senators.