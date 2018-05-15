NBA Draft Lottery 2018: Pistons need a miracle to keep first-round pick

CHICAGO - The Detroit Pistons are hoping for a miracle Tuesday night as their first-round pick hangs in the balance.

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago. The Phoenix Suns have the best odds of grabbing the No. 1 overall pick.

The Pistons, on the other hand, have a 2.5 percent chance of getting a top three pick -- and a 0.7 percent chance at getting the No. 1 pick.

The Pistons traded their first-round pick to the Clippers in the trade that brought Blake Griffin to Detroit. The pick is protected, meaning if the Pistons pick lands between No. 1 and No. 4, the Pistons get to keep the pick. Otherwise, it's going, going, back, back, to Cali, Cali.

Here are the official odds for the 2018 Draft Lottery:

1. Phoenix Suns: Top-three pick (64.2 percent), No. 1 pick (25 percent)

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Top-three pick (55.8 percent), No. 1 pick (19.9 percent)

3. Dallas Mavericks: Top-three pick (42.5 percent), No. 1 pick (13.8 percent)

4. Atlanta Hawks: Top-three pick (42.4 percent), No. 1 pick (13.7 percent)

5. Orlando Magic: Top-three pick (29.1 percent), No. 1 pick (8.8 percent)

6. Chicago Bulls: Top-three pick (18.3 percent), No. 1 pick (5.3 percent)

7. Sacramento Kings: Top-three pick (18.3 percent), No. 1 pick (5.3 percent)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Top-three pick (10.0 percent), No. 1 pick (2.8 percent)

9. New York Knicks: Top-three pick (6.1 percent), No. 1 pick (1.7 percent)

10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics: Top-three pick (4.0 percent), No. 1 pick (1.1 percent)

11. Charlotte Hornets: Top-three pick (2.9 percent), No. 1 pick (0.8 percent)

12. L.A. Clippers, via Detroit Pistons (39-43) *Pistons retain if pick 1-4: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.5 percent

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Top-three pick (2.2 percent), No. 1 pick (0.6 percent)

14. Denver Nuggets: Top-three pick (1.8 percent), No. 1 pick (0.5 percent)

How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Palmer House Hilton in Chicago

Palmer House Hilton in Chicago TV channel: ESPN (check local listings)

ESPN (check local listings) Stream: WatchESPN

