NBA Draft Profile: Possible Pistons picks in first round

The NBA draft happens this Thursday and the Pistons have the No. 15 pick. With a lot of good talent that will still be left on the board, here are three players that may end up acheiving their NBA dream with the Motor City and how they'll help.

Romeo Langford (Indiana University, 6 feet 6 inches, guard)

With an athletic frame and ability to finish through contact, Langford could be a good addition to the Pistons. He would be able to add with his ability to create his own shot and a quick first step. His gifts on the offensive side, transfer to the defensive side as well in that Langford with his long arm span challenges whoever he is matched up with. He is compared to the likes of Jason Richardson. Langford was first in the Big Ten for freshman in scoring and ranked fifth nationally. He was also named Big Ten freshman of the year by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. During his college career he started in 32 games and played through a thumb injury. He averaged 16.5 points per game, 5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and was 44 percent from the field during his one year at Indiana University.

Tyler Herro (University of Kentucky, 6 feet 5 inches, guard)

Hailing from the University of Kentucky, Herro could bring effciency and great 3-point shooting to the Pistons. He has a great release and a high basketball IQ which could help in that he may be able to facilitate in the role of a combo guard. He is compared to former Michigan Wolverine, Nik Stauskas. Herro averaged 14 points per game, four rebounds, two assists and completed 93 percent of his shots from the free-throw line. Herro was named to the NCAA All Midwest Region Team, voted Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Year and three-time SEC Freshman of the Week.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, 6 feet 5 inches, guard)

After a great performance in the NCAA Sweet 16 this year, Alexander-Walker could bring versatility and a high basketball IQ to the Pistons. He brings his great decision making, along with few turnovers as well, only averaging two turnovers per game this past 2018-2019 season. He could help in scoring as he averaged 16 points per game this past season. He is very active off the ball and with the ball he can be described as shifty. Defensively, he averaged two steals this season and would be able to defend at the NBA level. Alexander-Walker was named Third Team All Atlantic Coast Conference, Naismith Midseason Team and ACC Player of the Week.

You can catch the NBA draft this Thursday on ESPN at 7p.m. EST, to see who the Pistons select.

