NBA Finals: 4 things to know about Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6

With the Warriors coming through in the clutch for a bittersweet Game 5 win, the NBA finals this year have been nothing but wild.

Going into Thursday night's game at Oracle Arena, here are four things you need to know:

Kevin Durant is out for the rest of the series.

Durant's come back for Game 5 did not go as well as expected. The All-Star ended up making his injury even worse by rupturing his Achilles tendon. This inevitably rules Durant out for the rest of the series. On Wednesday, he underwent surgery which confirmed his tear.

Last game at Oracle arena forever.

As the Warriors gear up for Game 6, it reminds fans and players that this will be the last home game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Oracle Arena originally opened in 1966 as the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum and was changed to Oracle Arena in 2006 after the Oracle Corp. bought the naming rights. The Warriors, after this season, plan to move across the water to Chase Arena, an arena being built in San Francisco.

If Toronto wins, it will be its first-ever NBA championship.

If Toronto pulls off a win Thursday night in Oracle, it will be its first-ever NBA championship. Not only would it be the Raptors' first ever title but it will be the first NBA championship for Canada. This is also their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

In order for Toronto to win, Danny Green must be efficient.

When Danny Green is efficient, Toronto wins. In Games 1 and 3 when Green was hot, the Raptors won. The statistics speak for themselves, in those games Green shot 40% or above from the field.

You can catch Game 6 on ABC at 9pm EST in the U.S. and on The Sports Network in Canada.

