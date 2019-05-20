NBA Mock Draft: Possible Detroit Pistons targets in first round

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons gestures to an official during the first half of Game Three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 20, 2019 in Detroit,…

The NBA Draft is just one month away and the predictions are floating in across the league.

The Detroit Pistons, who finished 8th in the Eastern Conference, have the No. 15 pick in the first round. The NBA Draft is set for June 20.

Here are some predictions for the Pistons in the first round:

CBS Sports (Kyle Boone): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford: "Okpala fits the archetype of what an NBA wing should look like to a T; he's long, lean and mobile, with an improving jumper to boot. Surrounded by better talent in the NBA, he has the athletic ability and upside to be a strong contributor in the NBA."

CBS Sports (Gary Parrish): Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky: "Herro did a nice job this season proving he's way more than "just a shooter" -- which is what many labeled him coming out of high school, perhaps because of little more than stereotypes. At Kentucky, the 6-5 guard averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 46.2%from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 93.5% from the free-throw line. So he's a guard with size who can put the ball on the floor and consistently knock down shots. And that's what makes Herro a real candidate to be selected either late in the lottery or just outside of it."

Sporting News: Romeo Langford, Wing, Indiana: "If Langford had produced as an outside shooter during his freshman season, he'd likely be going much higher than this. The 19-year-old is one of the few quality shot creators in the class, and he has the positional size to make that valuable. Defensively, he was better than expected this season. Detroit needs to add some depth on the wing, so Langford makes quite a bit of sense."

SB Nation: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina: "Little was projected to be a top-five pick in the preseason, but he struggled to find a role within a veteran North Carolina front court as a freshman. Little still has all the raw attributes to be a productive two-way NBA wing, blessed with long arms, broad shoulders, and a relentless motor. He needs to improve his feel for the game and prove he can hit catch-and-shoot threes and attack closeouts with consistency."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.