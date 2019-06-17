NBA Mock Draft roundup: Possible Detroit Pistons targets in first round

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons gestures to an official during the first half of Game Three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 20, 2019 in Detroit,…

The NBA Draft is this week and the Pistons have a pivotal decision to make.

The Detroit Pistons, who finished 8th in the Eastern Conference, have the No. 15 pick in the first round. The NBA Draft is set for June 20.

Here are some predictions for the Pistons in the first round:

CBS Sports: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky: "Herro did a nice job this season proving he's way more than "just a shooter" -- which is what many labeled him coming out of high school, perhaps because of little more than stereotypes. At Kentucky, the 6-6 guard averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 46.2% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 93.5% from the free-throw line. So he's a guard with size who can put the ball on the floor and consistently knock down shots. And that's what makes Herro a real candidate to be selected either late in the lottery or just outside of it."

Yahoo Sports: SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech, 6-5, 205

NJ.com: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky: "He’s a combo guard with top-notch shooting ability, and the Pistons are a team that seriously needs to add shooters. It’s a good match."

The Ringer: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana: "Natural scorer at the wing who must refine his decision-making and jumper for his effortless offensive talents to translate in the NBA."

Sporting News: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana: "If Langford had produced as an outside shooter during his freshman season, he'd likely be going much higher than this. The 19-year-old is one of the few quality shot creators in the class, and he has the positional size to make that valuable. Defensively, he was better than expected this season."

