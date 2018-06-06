NBA Rumors: Dwane Casey leading candidate for Pistons coach; Kenny Smith meeting with Gores

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are without a head coach, general manager or team president -- but at least one of those roles could be filled soon.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey is the leading candidate to become the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons, adding TNT's Kenny Smith is also in the mix.

Dwane Casey remains the leading candidate for the Pistons' coaching vacancy, league sources say, but Detroit continues to do interviews and has TNT's Kenny Smith in its top tier of candidates meeting with owner Tom Gores

Earlier today, Michigan basketball coach John Beilein withdrew his name from consideration for the Pistons job.

"I love the University of Michigan, and I am excited about coaching our men's basketball team next season and in the years to come," Beilein Tweeted. "Let's go hang some more banners at the greatest university in the world."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Beilein and former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey met with Pistons owner Tom Gores on Tuesday. He said Beilein pulled himself from consideration after speaking separately with Gores and Detroit management personnel.

