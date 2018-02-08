NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Latest trade rumors, deals, news, buzz (2/8/18)

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching fast and teams are scrambling to make deals. Here are the latest trade rumors from around the league.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

Here are the latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors:

DeAndre Jordan to Cavs?

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers and Cavaliers continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered on DeAndre Jordan, including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources tell ESPN.

Clippers looking to move Avery Bradley

Marc Stein: The Spurs have emerged as a trade suitor for the Clippers’ Avery Bradley, according to league sources. Danny Green and a first-round pick for Avery Bradley is one potential trade construction that the Spurs and Clippers have discussed, league sources say.

Wolves moving Shabazz Muhammad?

Jon Krawczynski: In talking to sources around the league, it continues to be quiet on the Wolves front. Shabazz Muhammad might go, but not a whole lot else out there at the moment.

Lakers turn down offers for Julius Randle

Adrian Wojnarowski: So far, the Lakers have turned down several teams offering second-round picks for Julius Randle, league sources tell ESPN. No one will offer a first with him headed into restricted free agency.

Denver targets Tyreke Evans?

Adrian Wojnarowski: One team that could play immense part in dictating final hours of trade deadline: Denver. They’re active on several fronts, including trying to acquire Tyreke Evans, move Emmanuel Mudiay and Wilson Chandler, and use pick to incentivize a team to take on Kenneth Faried’s contract.

Celtics want to move Marcus Smart?

Shams Charania: [Celtics] have looked into moving Marcus Smart. They’ve talked to teams about ‘Can we get a first-rounder [for him]? Can we get a blue-chip talent?’ Utah is also facing the same issues with Rodney Hood. No one in the marketplace is giving up a first-round pick and a blue-chip talent, you’re just not seeing that on the market.

Joe Johnson, Wilson Chandler on the move?

Michael Scotto: Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz have held exploratory trade discussions involving Wilson Chandler and Joe Johnson, league sources told The Athletic.

Memphis not moving Marc Gasol

Woj: Teams reaching out to Memphis on Marc Gasol have been consistently shut down, league sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies refuse to discuss trades on the franchise center.

