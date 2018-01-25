NBA Trade Deadline 2018: Latest trade rumors, news, buzz (1/25/18)

The 2018 NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner and the rumor mill is starting to move.

After a busy off season that saw big players like Paul George, Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony change jerseys - teams are deciding wether to buy or sell.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the latest NBA Trade Rumors from around the league today:

George Hill

Kings point guard George Hill is the center of a trade rumors surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sam Amick reported this week that the Cavs and Kings are in serious talks for a trade involving Hill, Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye.

The Cavaliers are seeking some backcourt help as Isiah Thomas returns from an injury and Derrick Rose continues to miss time.

Kemba Walker

Hornets star Kemba Walker is in a contract year and the Hornets are testing the market. Although Walker has stated he'd like to remain in Charlotte - the team may have other ideas.

Michael Jordan told the Charlotte Observer that it isn't as cut and dry as it seems.

“It’s not like we are shopping him,” Jordan said. “We would not just give him up. I love Kemba Walker. I would not trade him for anything but an All-Star player.”

“Obviously, the season has been a disappointment so far, and there have been teams asking about players. Also, we’ve been asking about players,” Jordan told the Observer. “We ask teams who they like on our roster, and they always say Kemba.”

DeAndre Jordan/Lou Williams

After rumors last week that involved the Clippers, Lakers and Cavs - things are quiet on this rumor front. Stay tuned.

Willy Hernangomez/Kyle O'Quinn

ESPN reported that the Warriors are interested in Knicks forwards, looking to add depth to their front court.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernangomez told the New York Daily News. “The trade deadline is coming. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry. I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.”

DeMarre Carroll

Newsday reported this week that Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll could be a target at the deadline.

According to a recent ESPN report, Detroit and New Orleans, in particular, are interested in what Carroll might add to their playoff push, but both would have trouble finding a salary-cap match to send to the Nets, who always are seeking draft-pick compensation.

Check back for updates.

