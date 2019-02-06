NBA Trade Deadline 2019: Latest rumors, news, deals and live updates (2/6/19)

The 2019 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. -- and the trade rumor mill is moving fast.

With Pelicans star Anthony Davis as the biggest name on the block, the NBA trade market could move fast before the Thursday deadline. Rumors of a deal to move Davis to the Lakers are gaining momentum.

The first big trade of the season was completed last week when the Knicks sent Kristaps Porziņģis to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday, the Clippers traded Tobias Harris to the 76ers and the Pistons traded Reggie Bullock to the Lakers.

Follow the latest NBA Trade Deadline rumors and news below:

