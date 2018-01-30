NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons interested in Jazz guard Rodney Hood after adding Blake Griffin

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 23: Rodney Hood #5 of the Utah Jazz brings the ball up court in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home…

DETROIT - The Pistons and Clippers completed a blockbuster deal involving Blake Griffin on Monday - but reports indicate the Pistons may not be done dealing.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 8 and the Pistons could still be looking to make a move, even after acquiring Blake Griffin from the Clippers on Monday night.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports the Pistons are targeting Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood:

The Pistons might not be done making moves. Multiple sources say that they are after Jazz guard Rodney Hood and could send out forward Stanley Johnson. Hood is another injury-prone player, but these are the types of calculated risks Van Gundy needs to take to save his job. Griffin obviously offers higher upside than both Bradley and Harris, but his arrival suggests short-term rather than long-term planning.

Rodney Hood, drafted out of Duke in 2014, is averaging 16.7 points per game this year with Utah, as well as shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.

Hood is currently dealing with a lower leg injury, causing him to miss several games.

