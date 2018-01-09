NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons, Jazz interested in Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Nikola Mirotic #44 of the Chicago Bulls moves against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on December 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in trading for Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Tuesday that the Pistons have joined the Utah Jazz in expressing trade interest for the Bulls forward.

Mirotic is averaging 17.4 points and 7 rebounds per game with the Bulls this year, shooting 46 percent from the three-point line and 75 percent from the free throw line.

It's unclear who the Pistons would be offering in the trade.

Mirotic is a 26-year-old forward in his third NBA year from Yugoslavia.

The prospect of Mirotic being moved before the Feb. 8 trade deadline looks increasingly likely, league sources say, with a deal potentially hinging on the level of draft compensation Chicago gets — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 9, 2018

