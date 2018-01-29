NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons making Avery Bradley available before trade deadline

DETROIT - The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up fast and the Pistons have a lot of decisions to make.

The Pistons are rapidly falling down the standings in the Eastern Conference as the team continues to deal with injuries to key players, including starting point guard Reggie Jackson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the Pistons are making Avery Bradley, who was traded to Detroit this past offseason from Boston, available for trade before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Bradley is on the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Here's what Woj reported Monday morning:

The Detroit Pistons have made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, league sources told ESPN.

So far, Detroit's asking price for Bradley, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is significant, league sources said.

The Pistons have been one of the most aggressive teams in pursuit of improving themselves prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

The Pistons are currently in 9th place in the East, having lost their last eight games.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Pistons have interest in Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood and Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic.

