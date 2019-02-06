Anthony Davis NBA trade rumors: Latest news ahead of deadline (2/6/19)

NEW ORLEANS - Will Pelicans star Anthony Davis be traded before the deadline this week?

The NBA trade rumor mill has been moving quickly since Davis made his intentions to leave New Orleans clear last week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Lakers are offering a shipload of players and draft picks for Davis, but the Pelicans may try and hold onto Davis until after the season is over.

The Lakers are currently offering the Pelicans a package that includes forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks, as well as a willingness to absorb the remaining $12.7 million on Solomon Hill's contract in the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers have reportedly pulled back from trade talks as the Pelicans continue to demand more assets. Stay tuned.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

Follow the latest Anthony Davis trade rumors below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.