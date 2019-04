MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 14,…

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Final Score: 99 - 120

What to know for Pistons-Bucks Game 2:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FSD+, NBATV

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Series: Bucks lead 1-0 (Pistons get routed by Bucks in Game 1, 121-86)

Line: Bucks -15.5

Follow live Pistons-Bucks score and game updates below:

