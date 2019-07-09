Ex-Wolverine Duncan Robinson, Michigan native Yante Maten shine in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: A basketball is shown on the court during a break in a game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.…

The Miami Heat defeated the Utah Jazz, 81-93, on day 3 of NBA Summer League play and ex- Wolverine Duncan Robinson had 20 points, while Michigan Native Yante Maten had 6 points and 5 rebounds for the Heat.

Last season, both Robinson and Maten were on two-way contracts with the Miami Heat and Sioux Falls Skyforce. They were major forces on the Skyforce and took advantage of every opportunity when they were called up to the Heat.

"It was a good experience and I learned a lot. Being back and forth between teams was unique and I was able to learn from the veterans," said Robinson on the topic of being a two-way player.

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: A media day portrait of Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat on September 24, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

While being on two teams was enjoyable, Robinson had to adjust.

"The speed and physicality of the game is different so I had to get bigger and more athletic. I had to learn how to slow down the game a little," Robinson said.

Robinson credits his opportunity to be a Wolverine as apart of his journey to where he is currently,

"Michigan was an incredible experience and with the day to day grind combined with class I learned a lot about myself and important life skills. I am thankful for the opportunity to have been coached by John Beilein," Robinson said.

The one thing he took away from Michigan basketball that Robinson will never forget is "the relationships and friendships I was able to build. Many of the guys are still my closets friends and I am still close with the coaches too. I have those relationships and support on and off the court and they have a genuine interest," he said.

Michigan ties run deep on the Miami Heat not only with Robinson, but with Michigan native Yante Maten.

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: A media day portrait of Yante Maten #00 of the Miami Heat on September 24, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

As an alum of Bloomfield Hills High School and the University of Georgia, Maten's time as a two-way player believes his time was well spent.

"It was a pretty good year, I was on a two-way contract and went back and forth. It was pretty fun and hard as well, because of the travel. It prepared me for the NBA. I was traveling more than most people," Maten said.

Maten also spotted the differences between the NBA and college game.

"It's different by how fast you gotta pick up on things. At Georgia things were not thrown at us and you have to pick up plays more often in the NBA," Maten said.

But Maten also sees the correlations between college and the NBA, and added, "At Georgia I had to find a role and for the Heat I have to do the same and bring energy."

Maten reflected on his time at Georgia.

"It was really good at Georgia, the head coach used me a lot and any athlete loves to be used. It is a great college town and I made a lot of great friends. They say your college teammates will be the closets teammates you'll ever have because your together all the time 24/7 and that's one thing I will take away from Georgia," Maten said.

You can catch both Maten and Robinson during NBA Summer League, representing the Miami Heat on ESPN.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.