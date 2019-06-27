Klay Thompson eyeing Clippers if Warriors don't offer max deal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson may leave the team for the Los Angeles Clippers if they do not offer him a max contract, according to NBC Sports.

The Splash Brother is a staple of the Warriors and losing him would be a big blow. Thompson averaged 21 points, three rebounds and two assists per game last season.

Every fan believes that Thompson will stay with the Warriors, especially after tearing his ACL, which might scare off other teams.

The Clippers may have a good deal to offer him if Kawai Leonard decides to part ways with the Raptors and join their squad.

