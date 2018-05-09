LIVE: Detroit Pistons rumor mill: Latest news on search to replace Stan Van Gundy

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are searching for multiple replacements after firing team president and head coach Stan Van Gundy this week.

The Pistons "parted ways" with Van Gundy on Monday after the team apparently decided to change course following several post-season meetings with owner Tom Gores.

“We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores.

“Stan is a competitor and he wanted to finish the job,” Gores added. “He retooled a roster that we think can be very competitive in the East."

Here are the latest rumors and news surround the Pistons search:

