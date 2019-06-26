NBA considers soccer-inspired mid-season tournament, more changes

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The NBA is looking at some different ways to play the game in the post season and during the season, according to ESPN.

Commissioner Adam Silver has said in the past that he is considering a soccer-inspired mid-season tournament like the Football Association or the League Cup.

During a conference call in mid June, league offices and a committee of top team excuetives from both basketball and business operations came up with alternatives to the traditional NBA schedule for the 2021-22 season.

In short, the schedule change would reduce the usual amount of 82 games to make room for a mid-season cup and postseason play in tournament. Regular season games would be reduced to as few as 58 games so that each team can host one another.

If these ideas go through, the NBA plans to do a trial run during the 2021-22 season to see if they're worth using long term.

Many NBA team officials do not want a significant decrease in games.

