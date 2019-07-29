NBA: Former Toronto Raptor Jeremy Lin gets candid about free agency struggle

TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Jeremy Lin #17 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball as T.J. McConnell #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends in the second half during Game Five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 7,…

Being left out of free agency can be a very stressful and emotional time, this rings true for former Toronto Raptor Jeremy Lin.

The NBA can be a harsh reality for those veterans who may not have the star power like before and are just trying to provide for themselves.

Jeremy Lin, the face of Linsanity has been feeling this pain as he has not been picked up by any teams as a free agent.

Lin gets candid about this during his recent trip to Taiwan:

“Free agency has been tough because I feel like, in some ways, the NBA has given up on me.”



We’re rooting for you, J Lin 🙏🏼 (🎥: NBA Reddit) pic.twitter.com/pqdJpA3TMp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 28, 2019

During his time on the Toronto Raptors Lin went from 19 minutes to 3 minutes during the playoff games last season.

Lin feels unsure about his future in the NBA and feels that the league has given up on him. He says "But rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough. Because I feel like in some ways the NBA's kind of given up on me."

