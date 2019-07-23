NBA Free Agency: Updated list of notable free agents still available

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles past Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Some notable free agents are still left in the market for NBA teams to pick up.

Here is a list of notable players still looking for a home:

J.R. Smith

Kenneth Faried

Carmelo Anthony

Jamal Crawford

Jonathon Simmons

Thabo Sefolosha

Jeremy Lin

Pau Gasol

Nene

Iman Shumpert

Dante Cunningham

Lance Stephenson

Vince Carter

Dwight Howard

Trey Burke

Joakim Noah

Amar'e Stoudemire

Loul Deng

Greg Monroe

Wayne Seldon

Nik Stauskas

Shaun Livingston

Jonas Jerebko

Monta Ellis

For the full list, click here.

