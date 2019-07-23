NBA

NBA Free Agency: Updated list of notable free agents still available

JR Smith, Dwight Howard and Trey Burke make the list

By Imanni Wright - Web Producer

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles past Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Some notable free agents are still left in the market for NBA teams to pick up. 

Here is a list of notable players still looking for a home:

  • J.R. Smith
  • Kenneth Faried 
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • Jamal Crawford
  • Jonathon Simmons
  • Thabo Sefolosha
  • Jeremy Lin
  • Pau Gasol 
  • Nene 
  • Iman Shumpert
  • Dante Cunningham 
  • Lance Stephenson 
  • Vince Carter 
  • Dwight Howard 
  • Trey Burke
  • Joakim Noah 
  • Amar'e Stoudemire
  • Loul Deng
  • Greg Monroe
  • Wayne Seldon
  • Nik Stauskas
  • Shaun Livingston
  • Jonas Jerebko
  • Monta Ellis 

For the full list, click here

