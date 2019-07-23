NBA Free Agency: Updated list of notable free agents still available

Some notable free agents are still left in the market for NBA teams to pick up.
Here is a list of notable players still looking for a home:
- J.R. Smith
- Kenneth Faried
- Carmelo Anthony
- Jamal Crawford
- Jonathon Simmons
- Thabo Sefolosha
- Jeremy Lin
- Pau Gasol
- Nene
- Iman Shumpert
- Dante Cunningham
- Lance Stephenson
- Vince Carter
- Dwight Howard
- Trey Burke
- Joakim Noah
- Amar'e Stoudemire
- Loul Deng
- Greg Monroe
- Wayne Seldon
- Nik Stauskas
- Shaun Livingston
- Jonas Jerebko
- Monta Ellis
For the full list, click here.
