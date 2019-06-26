NBA: Kevin Durant opts out of $31.5M deal to become unrestricted free agent

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has decided to decline a $31.5 million player option.

Durant will more than likely miss the 2019-2020 season due to a torn achilles suffered in the NBA Finals.

ESPN reports that Durant will either stay in Golden State or try and team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

This past season Durant averaged 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assist this season. He helped launch the Warriors into the NBA Finals along with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York, evaluating free agency options. So far, process has stayed private. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

