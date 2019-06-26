NBA

NBA: Kevin Durant opts out of $31.5M deal to become unrestricted free agent

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has decided to decline a $31.5 million player option.

Durant will more than likely miss the 2019-2020 season due to a torn achilles suffered in the NBA Finals. 

ESPN reports that Durant will either stay in Golden State or try and team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. 

This past season Durant averaged 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assist this season. He helped launch the Warriors into the NBA Finals along with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. 

 

