NBA: Rockets want to pursue Jimmy Butler in sign-and-trade with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 09: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers points against the Toronto Raptors in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers…

Free agency begins in just a few days and Jimmy Butler is one of the top commodities for teams.

The Houston Rockets are looking for a sign-and-trade deal from the Philadelphia 76ers to recieve Butler, according to the Bleacher Report. The trade may include Clint Capela and Eric Gordon for salary purposes.

Even though the Rockets are on the prowl, the 76ers are looking to aggressively re-sign Butler. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 55 appearances for the 76ers.

The 76ers are looking to offer Butler a five-year, $156 million max deal to stay in Philadelphia, but the Rockets are looking to offer a four-year deal for $140.6 million.

In both cities, Butler would be surrounded by superstars given that the Rockets have James Harden and Chris Paul and the 76ers have Ben Simmons and Joel Embid.

All the drama could unfold this Sunday when NBA free agency begins.

