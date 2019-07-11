NBA Summer League Day 8: Highlights from all 9 games in Las Vegas

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 16: Anfernee Simons #24 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket on Raymond Felton #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the 2019 NBA…

Several teams took the floor in Las Vegas for day 8 of NBA Summer League on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder 84, Croatia 76

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a win over the Croatian National team with Khadeen Carrington leading the way with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Thunder. The Croatians were led by Roko Rogic who had 9 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Miami Heat 96, Orlando Magic 92

The Miami Heat pulled out a close win against the Orlando Magic. The Heat were led by their draft pick Tyler Herro, who had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assist, while the Magic were led by Amile Jefferson who had 24 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Atlanta Hawks 87, Indiana Pacers 67

The Atlanta Hawks got a convincing win over the Indiana Pacers. The Hawks were led by Jordan Sibert who had 21 points, one rebound and one assist. The Pacers were led by Alize Johnson, who had 18 points, 10 rebounds and one steal.

Utah Jazz 97, Portland Trail Blazers 93

The Utah Jazz got an impressive win over the Portland Trail Blazers with Tony Bradley leading the way. Bradley had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Afernee Simons of the Trail Blazers had 35 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Memphis Grizzles 79, Phoenix Suns 69

The Memphis Grizzles got a great win over the Phoenix Suns with Tyler Harvey leading the way with 19 points, two rebounds and 3 assists. The Suns guard James Palmer Jr. led the way for them with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Boston Celtics 95, Denver Nuggets 82

The Boston Celtics get a win against the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics were led by Carsen Edwards, who scored 23 points to go with three rebounds and two assists. The Nuggets were led by Brandon Goodwin who scored 28 points, and had four assists and one steal.

Toronto Raptors 85, New York Knicks 73

The Toronto Raptors defeated a star-studded New York Knicks team. The Raptors were led by Chris Boucher who had 23 points, seven rebounds and one assists. The Knicks were led by rookie R.J. Barrett, who had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Houston Rockets 94, Sacramento Kings 92

The Houston Rockets defeated the Sacramento Kings under the leadership of Hollis Thompson who had 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists. The Rockets were led by Gary Clark who had 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Los Angeles Clippers 90, Washington Wizards 72

The Los Angeles Clippers finished out the night with a win against the Washington Wizards. The Clippers were led by Terance Mann, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. The Wizards were led by Admiral Schofield, who had 16 points, five rebounds and one assist.

