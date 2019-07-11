NBA Summer League Day 9: Highlights from all 10 games

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Ignas Brazdeikis #17 of the New York Knicks passes against the Phoenix Suns during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With 10 games in action in NBA Summer League on Wednesday, many teams turned heads as pool play began to slow down.

Detroit Pistons 96, Philadelphia 76ers 81

The Pistons were led by Matt Costello, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Bruce Brown recorded the first triple-double of the Summer League, with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.The Sixers were led by Jalen Jones, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Rookie Matisse Thybulle had 12 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Zhaire Smith added 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Dallas Mavericks 79, Croatia 71

Team Croatia was led by Roko Rogic, who had 15 points, three rebounds and six assists. Pavle Marcinkovic led the starters with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Antonio Vrankovic and Mateo Dreznjak each scored 12 points. The Mavericks were led by Josh Reaves, who amassed 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Antonius Cleveland added 14 points, four rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Shayne Whittington led the bench with 19 points and four boards.

Chicago Bulls 75, Charlotte Hornets 72

Daniel Gafford led all scorers and finished with a double-double. Chandler Hutchison added 18 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Coby White added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Chicago. Isaiah Hicks led Charlotte with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Devonte’ Graham totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon each added 10 points.

Brooklyn Nets 93, Orlando Magic 85

Dzanan Musa led the Nets in scoring, and Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Brooklyn. Rodions Kurucs added 14 points and three rebounds, and Theo Pinson scored 13 points and three rebounds. Jeremiah Hill led all scorers with 21 points, adding six assists and five rebounds for Orlando. Amile Jefferson scored 18 points and eight rebounds, and DaQuan Jefferies added 15 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 90, Miami Heat 87

Jordan McLaughlin, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, led in scoring with 17 points, adding seven rebounds and six assists. Keita Bates-Diop contributed 13 points, and Josh Okogie added 11. For the Heat, Kendrick Nunn had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while rookie Tyler Herro finished with 15 points, three assists and two rebounds. Duncan Robinson added 13 points, and Yante Maten totaled 12 points and nine rebounds for Miami.

New Orleans Pelicans 99, Cleveland Cavaliers 78

The Cavaliers were led by Naz Mitrou-Long, who had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. Malik Newman led the bench with 15 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Marques Bolden added 13 points and three boards. The Pelicans were led by rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 26 points, five rebounds and six assists. Rookie Jaxson Hayes generated 13 points and seven boards. Kavell Bigby-Williams led the bench with 13 points and six rebounds, while Kenrich Williams picked up 9 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Phoenix Suns 79, San Antonio Spurs 78

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the Spurs with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Drew Eubanks scored 16 points, eight boards, two assists and one block. Rookie Luka Samanic contributed an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with three assists and three steals and rookie Keldon Johnson added 7 points and two rebounds. Jalen Lecque led the Suns with 14 points and two assists. James Palmer Jr. scored 11 points and had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Elie Okobo totaled 9 points, two assists and one rebound. Billy Garrett and David Kramer added eight points and four rebounds.

New York Knicks 117, Los Angeles Lakers 96

Zach Norvell Jr. led the Lakers with 20 points, adding two assists. Codi Miller-McIntyre followed with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Jordan Caroline and Devontae Cacok each added 14 points. Kevin Knox led the Knicks with 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Rookie R.J. Barrett scored 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Rookie Ignas Brazdeikis had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Mitchell Robinson added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks 84, China 67

Zhou Qi led Team China with 14 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and one block. Zhao Rui added with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. Shen Zijie led the bench with 10 points and added three rebounds and a block. Jock Landale had 23 points and two rebounds for the Bucks. Elijah Brant had 15 points, three boards and one assist. Rayjon Tucker scored 10 points and two rebounds. Daulton Hommes had 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and four steals. University of Michigan alum D.J. Wilson totaled 9 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Golden State Warriors 73, Denver Nuggets 69

Jacob Evans had 17 points, five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal for the Warriors. Rookie Jordan Poole poured in 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Juan Toscano-Anderson had 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, four steals and three blocks. Alen Smailgic added 6 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Jarred Vanderbilt gave the Nuggets 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jae’Sean Tate scored 9 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Brandon Goodwin rallied in 8 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.