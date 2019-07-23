Numerous NBA players drop out of FIBA World Cup play to focus on upcoming season

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 20: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the second half against the Golden State Warriors in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Moda Center on May 20, 2019 in Portland,…

In recent days, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum, Tobias Harris, Eric Gordon, and Zion Williamson have dropped out of the FIBA World Cup tournament, according to Business Insider.

The players are choosing to drop out to focus on the NBA upcoming season.

This leaves Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, and Khris Middleton as the only players on the roster who made an All-Star team last season.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, DeMar DeRozan was added to the Team USA roster recently but has also dropped out.

Lowry underwent thumb surgery this offseason, though he is hoping to remain in the tournament, he could be forced to miss it.

Here is the current roster:

Guards: Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell

Wings: Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, P.J. Tucker

Bigs: Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Myles Turner, Paul Millsap, Brook Lopez

Charania reported on Tuesday that Jaylen Brown and Julius Randle were added to the roster.

D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley, Marcus Smart, and Thaddeus Young are being considered as replacements.

The FIBA World Cup will be held in August and end before the NBA season officially begins.

