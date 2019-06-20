Detroit Pistons NBA Draft 2019: Live updates

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons gestures to an official during the first half of Game Three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 20, 2019 in Detroit,…

The Detroit Pistons have three picks heading into the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

After a trade with the Bucks, the Pistons now own the No. 15, No. 30 and No. 45 picks in the draft, giving them a chance to add some young players to the roster -- or the leverage to make another trade.

Mock draft predictions are all over the place for Detroit, from shooting guards to small forward wings -- and even some centers.

The Pelicans will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2019, which will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The NBA Draft will air live on ESPN and ESPN Radio and stream live on the ESPN App.

Follow the latest Pistons NBA Draft buzz below:

