Detroit Pistons sign Tre'shawn Thurman and waive Craig Sword

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons announced Friday that the team has signed forward Tre'Shawn Thurman and waived guard Craig Sword. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Thurman, 6-7, 230, played his senior collegiate season last year at the University of Nevada where he averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 games (29 starts). Prior to Nevada, he played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 93 career games (90 starts).

Sword, 6-3, 196, spent the last two seasons with the Erie Bayhawks of the NBA G League. In 98 career G League games, he's averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He's also played in the Mexican and Polish leagues over the last two seasons. Collegiately, Sword played four seasons at Mississippi State University where he averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

