Detroit Pistons kick off weekend of events with day of service

DETROIT - In advance of the Detroit Pistons first ever 3-on-3 basketball tournament this Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, several members of the organization will gather for a day of service Thursday.

The day of service will include tree planting, brush clearing and several other beautification projects at Detroit's Rouge park. Former Pistons players Earl Cureton (watch interview above) and Don Reid are among those confirmed to attend.

As part of Thursday's event, local youth from Detroit Parks and Recreation can participate in a clinic which will be held on a basketball court at the park that was renovated by the Pistons and the city during the summer of 2018.

Over the next six years, the Pistons have committed to invest $2.5 million to renovate and refurbish 60 basketball courts across the area.

This Friday, the Pistons will hold a 3-on-3 tournament registration rally at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All those registered to take part in the tournament are encouraged to arrive between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up their tournament packet and stay for an afternoon of events. The afternoon will include a free throw and 3-point shooting contest open to the public, a StockX "Hall of Fake" display, music from live DJ's and giveaways from the Pistons including tickets to Opening Night 2019.

Saturday's main event the "Detroit Pistons Inaugural 3-on-3 Tournament" at Little Caesars Arena is officially sold out.

However, you can click here to join the waitlist in the event any team cancels before the event.

Games will be held outside Little Caesars Arena in the Chevrolet Plaza starting at 9:20 a.m.

Select championship games will be held inside the arena starting at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to any spectators.

Attendees can enjoy watching great youth basketball, listening to live music and entertainment, eating at local food trucks and exploring a vendor village.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.