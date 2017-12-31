Drummond, Pistons hold down Spurs' offense in 93-79 win

DETROIT - Andre Drummond had 14 points and 21 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons held San Antonio to its lowest point total of the season in a 93-79 victory over the Spurs on Saturday night.

Playing without starting guards Reggie Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Avery Bradley (sore right groin), the Pistons defended gamely and never trailed. Reggie Bullock scored 22 points for Detroit and rookie Luke Kennard added 20 - both were career highs.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points for San Antonio, which shot 37 percent from the field and 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

Detroit led 24-13 after the first, which equaled San Antonio's lowest-scoring quarter of the season. It was 35-20 before the Pistons hit a dry spell of their own toward the end of the half. A 16-4 run by the Spurs left Detroit with only a three-point lead at halftime.

The Pistons managed to maintain their advantage, though. Kennard's outside shooting gave Detroit a lift on a night when neither team was impressive offensively, and Bullock was sharp throughout in just his 12th start of the season.

