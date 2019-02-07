NBA Trade Deadline: Detroit Pistons trade rumor mill, latest news

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 12: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons talks to head coach Dwane Casey during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter…

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons have been busy heading into the final day before the NBA Trade Deadline.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m., and the Pistons could make a final move before the buzzer.

The Pistons have already made two trades this week:

The Pistons have been linked to trade talks involving Memphis point guard Mike Conley Jr., although nothing seems imminent.

Follow the latest Pistons trade rumors below:

The Pistons have been mediocre for a while, stuck between contending and rebuilding. For that reason, almost anything seemed possible as Thursday’s trade deadline approached. Last year, Griffin came to Detroit in the middle of the season, but that wasn’t enough to put the Pistons in the playoffs, and the franchise eventually parted with Stan Van Gundy, its coach and team president.

This season hasn’t been much different under new coach Dwane Casey. Detroit is 24-29, 1 ½ games behind the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Griffin and Andre Drummond are both productive, but that hasn’t translated to much team success.

