Pistons post-draft analysis: How the 3 picks will fit here in Detroit

The Pistons got three draft picks Thursday night, Sekou Doumbouya, Deividas Sirvydis and Jordan Bone.

Sekou Doumbouya (SAY-koo Dumb-BOY-ya)

The draftee hailing from France is a great pickup for the Pistons. Given his natural ability, he will be a great asset to the Pistons once he gets acclimated to the style and pace of the NBA game. In ESPN's, scouting report they noted that Doumbouya is an excellent combo forward and is a versatile defender. After watching his highlights, their analysis rings true. He is a very skilled and bouncy player who can use Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin as resources to better his game. During his time playing professionally in France this past season he averaged seven points and five rebounds.

Deividas Sirvydis (DAY-vee-diss Sir-VEE-diss)

The Pistons continue testing the international waters by picking up the 37th pick from the Dallas Mavericks which gave them Sirvydis. Coming from Lithuania, Sirvydis brings size and skill for the Pistons. Having just turned 19, he has a lot of room to grow in height and in his game. He brings shooting ability and a high basketball IQ. Having a seasoned player like Langston Galloway in his corner will be good for his growth. After watching his highlights, Sirvydis should be successful on the Pistons squad and help give us a boost in our shooting ability as a whole. During his time overseas this past season, he averaged 14 points and four rebounds per game.

Jordan Bone

Deemed the fastest player in the SEC during his time at Tennessee, Jordan Bone brings high-level athleticism and great shooting ability to the Pistons. He is a great fit to be a scoring point guard behind Reggie Jackson. Bone also brings explosiveness and the ability to change speeds, which will help him be able to score at the next level. As he continues to pursue success in the NBA, he can learn from a player like Ish Smith to help him reach his full potential. After watching his highlights, he should help in scoring and passing. During his junior year, he averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds per game this past season.

The Pistons have a bright future ahead of them and hopefully, it leads to a great season this year.

