Pistons to host 'Hoops for Troops' hiring, resource event in November

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are set to host a "Hoops for Troops" hiring and resource event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Little Caesars Arena.

At the event, veterans and active duty military members can interact with corporate recruiters, governmental agencies and non-profit organizations.

Throughout the day the recruiters will be discussing employment opportunities and the governmental and non-profit agencies will be providing information about benefits and resources for military/veteran families.

The information the groups provide will benefit the families by enhancing their access to career, economic, health and benefit resources.

Some companies which will be in attendance include:

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

Logicalis

Little Caesars Enterprises, Inc.

American Indian Health and Family Services

Oakland County Michigan Works Pontiac

CNS Healthcare

Eastern Michigan University

Oakland Community Health Network

JVS Human Services

Detroit VA Medical Center

Lakeshore Legal Aid

Eastern Michigan University Army ROTC

HTC Global, Cyber and CareTech Solutions

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity - Workforce Development

Corrigan Oil

Walsh

Streetwise Partners

Wolverine Human Services

Female Military Peer Support Group

Performance Driven Workforce

Detroit Wayne Integrative Health Network

Macomb County Veteran Navigator

Buddy-to-Buddy

