Pistons to host 'Hoops for Troops' hiring, resource event in November

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are set to host a "Hoops for Troops" hiring and resource event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Little Caesars Arena.
At the event, veterans and active duty military members can interact with corporate recruiters, governmental agencies and non-profit organizations.
Throughout the day the recruiters will be discussing employment opportunities and the governmental and non-profit agencies will be providing information about benefits and resources for military/veteran families.
To register as a participant click here.
To register as a company click here.
The information the groups provide will benefit the families by enhancing their access to career, economic, health and benefit resources.
Some companies which will be in attendance include:
Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans
Logicalis
Little Caesars Enterprises, Inc.
American Indian Health and Family Services
Oakland County Michigan Works Pontiac
CNS Healthcare
Eastern Michigan University
Oakland Community Health Network
JVS Human Services
Detroit VA Medical Center
Lakeshore Legal Aid
Eastern Michigan University Army ROTC
HTC Global, Cyber and CareTech Solutions
Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity - Workforce Development
Corrigan Oil
Walsh
Streetwise Partners
Wolverine Human Services
Female Military Peer Support Group
Performance Driven Workforce
Detroit Wayne Integrative Health Network
Macomb County Veteran Navigator
Buddy-to-Buddy
