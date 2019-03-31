NCAA: No. 3 Texas Tech on its way to Final Four

Matt Mooney #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders drives against Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

No. 3 Texas Tech punched its ticket for the Final Four with a 75-69 victory over No. 1 Gonzaga Saturday night in the West Regional final.

Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech with 19 points and Rui Hachimuira led Gonzaga with 22 points.

The Red Raiders will face the winner of the Midwest Regional final between No. 5 Auburn and No. 2 Kentucky on April 6 in Minneapolis for a chance to play for the national title.

The Final Four berth is a first in program history for Texas Tech, which advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time last season.

The Big 12 regular season co-champions have bounced back from their upset loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, beating No. 14 Northern Kentucky 72-57 in the first round followed by a 78-58 victory over No. 6 Buffalo.

They then dominated No. 2 Michigan 63-44 in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

